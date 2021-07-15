JS Capital Management LLC Invests $486,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.15. 957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,112. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $125.25 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.13. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

