JS Capital Management LLC Invests $625,000 in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 888,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,388. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

