JS Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.73 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 399,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 0.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 60,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

