JS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,535,000. Snowflake accounts for approximately 3.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,743. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

