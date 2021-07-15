JS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $486.67. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,896. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $488.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

