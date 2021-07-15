Juniper Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 33,909 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical volume of 3,530 call options.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,834. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

