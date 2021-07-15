Jupiter Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $735,751.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00113071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00151315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,613.33 or 1.00049144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.39 or 0.00952204 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars.

