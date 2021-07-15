Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading 0.5% Higher

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.85 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 93.15 ($1.22). 797,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,078,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.65 ($1.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.86. The company has a market capitalization of £966.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 156,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £167,866.95 ($219,319.24).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

