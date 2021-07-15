KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) VP Sells $201,225.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) VP Michael David Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $201,225.00.

Michael David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $257,960.64.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $534.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

