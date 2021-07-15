Kathrin Mutinelli Sells 7,000,270 Shares of Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) Stock

Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) insider Kathrin Mutinelli sold 7,000,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11), for a total transaction of A$1,085,041.85 ($775,029.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81.
About Knosys
