Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of KAIKY remained flat at $$17.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $18.05.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
