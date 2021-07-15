Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $2.72 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $149.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.