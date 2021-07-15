KeyCorp Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $124.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $110.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 21.4% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 68.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

