Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.27.

NYSE KRC opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

