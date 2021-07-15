Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.62 million, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

