Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $186,656.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45.

OLMA opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,921,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $12,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.