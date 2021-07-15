Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.17 ($102.55).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €91.42 ($107.55) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €88.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.