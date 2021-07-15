Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KL. Eight Capital cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.95.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$52.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.60.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

