Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.95.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$52.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$13.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

