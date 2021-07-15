Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 213.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

