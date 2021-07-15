KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Sells $440,955.46 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $440,955.46.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $309.12 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

