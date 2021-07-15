KLAYswap Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $115.31 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $115.31 million and $15.30 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $14.81 or 0.00047240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00115721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00148884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,323.20 or 0.99888159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.