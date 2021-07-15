Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 389.9% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KNRRY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $27.98. 13,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,389. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $35.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

