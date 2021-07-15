Konomi Network Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00851870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

