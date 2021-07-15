Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Koppers worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Koppers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.