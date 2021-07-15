K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.03 ($11.80).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

