Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at BTIG Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

