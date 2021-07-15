L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.L Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

L Brands stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperformer rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.65.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

