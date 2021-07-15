LABS Group Hits Market Cap of $4.67 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $1.01 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00148102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,688.11 or 1.00160565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00994290 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

