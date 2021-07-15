L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIQUY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

AIQUY opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.