L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIQUY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.
AIQUY opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $36.11.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
