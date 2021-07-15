Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 754,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,434,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $369,021.78.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

