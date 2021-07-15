Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,414,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of STAG opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

