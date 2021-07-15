Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 725.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VEC opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $526.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

