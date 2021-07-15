Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $579.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.