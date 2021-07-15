Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,025 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

