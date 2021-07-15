Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 244,609 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,609 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $133.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.53. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

