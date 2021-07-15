Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 29,407 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

