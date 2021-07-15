Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

BWMX opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $142.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.83%.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

