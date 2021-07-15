LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.19. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.