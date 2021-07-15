Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 722,928 shares of company stock worth $22,259,070. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 145,156 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

