Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.49. 43,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,124,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Specifically, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $33,873.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 722,928 shares of company stock valued at $22,259,070. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

