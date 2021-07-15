Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Trading Up 3.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 25,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,064,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 722,928 shares of company stock worth $22,259,070. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 145,156 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.