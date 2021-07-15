LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LXXGF opened at 0.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.52. LexaGene has a 52-week low of 0.40 and a 52-week high of 1.22.
LexaGene Company Profile
