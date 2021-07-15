LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LXXGF opened at 0.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.52. LexaGene has a 52-week low of 0.40 and a 52-week high of 1.22.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

