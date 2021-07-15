LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 1,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,254,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
