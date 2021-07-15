LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 1,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,254,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

