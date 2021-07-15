Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 25,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 993,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 57,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 52,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,827. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

