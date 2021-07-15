Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 285,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 442,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.51 million and a P/E ratio of 91.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.60.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.