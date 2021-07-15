Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $7,676.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00395620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

