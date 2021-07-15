LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) vs. CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Financial Survey

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMC Materials and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.86 $142.83 million $7.47 19.71 LightPath Technologies $34.97 million 1.72 $870,000.00 $0.03 75.67

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -4.16% 20.99% 9.23% LightPath Technologies 0.98% 1.70% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CMC Materials and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 2 2 5 0 2.33 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

CMC Materials presently has a consensus price target of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.58%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CMC Materials beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment provides chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) are used for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engages in pipeline and industrial materials business; provides routine and emergency maintenance services; polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission; and valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services. It also engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

