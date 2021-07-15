Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,952.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.50) and last traded at GBX 1,952 ($25.50), with a volume of 6903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,928 ($25.19).

LIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target for the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,655.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.