Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,952.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.50) and last traded at GBX 1,952 ($25.50), with a volume of 6903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,928 ($25.19).
LIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target for the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,655.57.
In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
