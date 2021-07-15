Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.51), with a volume of 583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.40.

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Richard Pindar purchased 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £680,000 ($888,424.35).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

